WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with online solicitation of a minor after allegedly trying to meet up with underage girl

KTRK logo
Monday, June 3, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 31-year-old man in Harris County is out on bond after he allegedly planned to meet a minor at a hotel last week.

The Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 1 announced Eduardo Ramirez Lepe's arrest on Friday, May 31.

Deputies said Lepe planned to meet someone he believed to be a female minor to engage in sex acts, but the minor was an undercover officer he met on a social media app.

When Lepe arrived to meet up with the minor, authorities said he had flowers and a loaded handgun with him. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on a felony charge of solicitation of a minor.

Lepe is currently out on a $40,000 bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW