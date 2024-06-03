Man charged with online solicitation of a minor after allegedly trying to meet up with underage girl

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 31-year-old man in Harris County is out on bond after he allegedly planned to meet a minor at a hotel last week.
The Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 1 announced Eduardo Ramirez Lepe's arrest on Friday, May 31.
Deputies said Lepe planned to meet someone he believed to be a female minor to engage in sex acts, but the minor was an undercover officer he met on a social media app.
When Lepe arrived to meet up with the minor, authorities said he had flowers and a loaded handgun with him. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on a felony charge of solicitation of a minor.
Lepe is currently out on a $40,000 bond.