Texas newspaper owner arrested for allegedly sending explicit messages to undercover deputy

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a Texas newspaper has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit messages and images to an undercover officer, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Sixty-three-year-old Sam "Gary" Martin owns the Needville Hometown Journal newspaper, deputies said. He was investigated by precinct detectives with Houston's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Investigators with Constable Alan Rosen's Office said Martin sent explicit online messages to an undercover deputy who was using an online persona of a 15-year-old girl.

Among the explicit messages and images Martin sent, authorities said he also made plans to meet up to engage in sexual activity.

Martin was arrested Sunday for online solicitation of a minor, deputies said. A separate search warrant has been authorized to search his home for child sexual assault material.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputies were assisted by members of the Needville Police Department and Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.