11-year-old girl shot 5 times while sleeping in SW Houston risks losing partial vision

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of an 11-year old girl who was seriously hurt after someone opened fire outside of their home on Blanchard Hill is asking the community for prayers.
Vadyn King's mother tells Eyewitness News her daughter happened to be sleeping on the couch when bullets came flying through their home early Sunday morning.
Bedroom windows were left pierced from bullets, glass shattered, as well as bullet holes through the brick on the home.
The child's mother said the children crawled to safety into her room, and when they were able to turn on the lights she realized her daughter was clutching her bleeding eye.
Paramedics found bullets had also grazed the girl's arms and legs.
Vadyn, who remains in the ICU at Texas Children's Hospital, risks losing total eyesight in her left eye due to the bullet.
"Right now she's being as strong as she possibly can," her cousin said. "She's telling everybody to be strong, she's okay. She wants to see her sisters."
Vadyn's 10- and 14-year-old sisters were also both in the home when the gunfire erupted.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with hospital expenses.
"Our detectives and our crime scene unit are processing the scene and performing interviews to see what we can find out," HPD Commander Jonathon Halliday said Sunday morning. "We don't know the motive right now. There is some surveillance video, but we've just initially reviewed it. So the only description we now have is an SUV with three males wearing hoodies."
Due to foggy conditions Sunday morning, police said the license plate on the SUV couldn't be seen in the surveillance video.
Residents in the area are urged to check their security cameras. Anyone with additional videos or information in the case is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults at (713) 308-8800.
