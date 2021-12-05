child shot

11-year-old girl shot multiple times inside home on Houston's southside

By Patrina Adger
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot multiple times when gunmen fired shots into a home on Houston's southside overnight, police said.

According to Houston police, an SUV stopped near a house in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

At least two men exited the SUV and started firing multiple rounds at the home, HPD said. They got back into the SUV and fled the scene.

HPD released surveillance video of the incident. Although it is hard to make out due to mist and fog, a suspect can be seen running back to the SUV before it drove away.

ABC13 video from the scene showed numerous gun shell casings on the road outside the home.

Inside, investigators said an 11-year-old girl was shot approximately four times in her face, chest, arms and legs. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

There were four people inside the house at the time of the shooting, but only the 11-year-old was struck, HPD said.



"Right now our detectives and our crime scene unit are processing the scene and performing interviews to see what we can find out," HPD Commander Jonathon Halliday said. "We don't know the motive right now. There is some surveillance video, but we've just initially reviewed it. So the only description we now have is an SUV with three males wearing hoodies."

Due to foggy conditions Sunday morning, police said the license plate on the SUV couldn't be seen in the surveillance video.

Residents in the area are urged to check their security cameras. Anyone with additional videos or information in the case is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults at (713) 308-8800.
