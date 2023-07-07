A girl died Friday in what police say was an accidental shooting on Hayes Road in west Houston.

Houston police investigation underway after 8-year-old girl may have been accidentally shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old girl died Friday in what police were told was an accidental shooting in west Houston.

It happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hayes Road near Wickersham Lane.

Police said the 911 caller reported the shooting as accidental.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear where the bullet hit the girl, but an officer at the scene confirmed to ABC13 that she died.

Editor's note: An earlier edition of this story stated a boy was the one who died, based on police's initial statements to our newsroom.

