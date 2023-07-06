A 3-year-old boy is fighting to survive after he was shot in the face. Police are working to figure out what happened, but said they've been getting conflicting statements.

3-year-old boy dies days after undergoing surgery from gunshot in the face, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler died after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound in the face last week, according to the medical examiner's office.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner's office confirmed the boy died on July 1, but hasn't declared a cause of death.

Detectives are still investigating how the 3-year-old boy wound up being shot at a home in Houston's southside.

The video above is from a previous report.

The shooting happened on June 29, at a house in the 3500 block of Ozark, which is just across the street from Thompson Elementary School.

When officers arrived, there were three other young kids in the house, along with three adults. Investigators say they were all upset and traumatized, but initial statements from the adults involved weren't adding up.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said detectives were getting conflicting statements about where everyone in the house was during the shooting.

Investigators haven't provided an update since last week when they still weren't sure if the child found a weapon and shot himself, or if there was someone else involved.

A grand jury will eventually have to decide if any of the adults will face consequences.