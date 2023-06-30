The 9-year-old is one of two kids hurt in what appear to be accidental shootings just six hours apart. ABC13 is working to get more information about what charges may be filed in both incidents.

9-year-old boy shot in the neck by 16-year-old neighbor who was showing him gun, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children are in the hospital following two separate shootings. Houston police say both incidents appear to have been accidents.

The shootings happened about six hours apart. One on Houston's southeast side injured a 9-year-old. The other shooting, on the city's northeast side, involved a 3-year-old.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, HPD was called to a home in the 1600 block of Des Chaumes in the Fifth Ward about a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the neck area. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy and the 9-year-old boy, who are neighbors, were out in one of the yards in the area and the older boy was showing the younger boy a gun.

That's when police said the gun accidently went off, hitting the 9-year-old in the neck, HPD said.

HPD said the 16-year-old took off after the shooting, but has since been detained.

"The 9-year-old and a 16-year-old, also male. The 16-year-old had a gun with him. Apparently, he was showing this 9-year-old this gun when it appears, at this point, there was an accidental shooting," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Earlier Thursday evening, around 5 p.m., police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Ozark Street near Tierwester Street in the Third Ward about a different shooting.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was shot in the face at least once.

Investigators said they are getting conflicting statements from the three adults who were at the home about exactly what happened. At this point, they aren't sure if the child shot himself or if someone shot him.

There were three other young kids in the house at the time of the shooting, HPD said.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital for surgery and was in critical condition.

ABC13 is working to get more information about what charges may be filed in both incidents.

