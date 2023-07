4-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old girl is stable after police said she was shot Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the city's southwest side in the 13100 block of Ashford Point, police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

HPD tweeted the 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear how the child was shot and where she was shot, or if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.