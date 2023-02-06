Bush Airport subway to shut down for about a week for ongoing construction project

The subway that connects all five terminals will be shut down for about 7 days, but here is what travelers can use in the meantime.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a change coming to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport this week.

The Houston Airport System says the subway that connects all five terminals will temporarily shut down for an ongoing construction project.

The closure started just after midnight Monday and should last up to seven days.

The skyway train remains operational, and EcoPark buses will serve as inter-terminal shuttles running in a continuous loop.

SEE RELATED STORY: TSA breaks yet another national record in 2022 after hundreds of weapons found at Bush Airport