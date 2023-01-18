TSA breaks yet another national record in 2022 after hundreds of weapons found at Bush Airport

Overall, TSA said officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 airports across the country, with 88% reportedly loaded.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's another record year for firearms found by the Transportation Security Administration in Houston, as gun violence is rising nationwide.

In 2022, 298 guns were found in travelers' carry-on luggage at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

At Hobby Airport, there were 125, totaling 423 confiscated guns at both Houston airports last year.

In 2021, 245 were found at Bush and 80 at Hobby.

The five airports with the most guns found are Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Bush, Nashville, and Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Bush had the third-greatest number of guns found nationwide.

According to TSA, every gun found was discovered during the X-ray screening routine of carry-on property at security checkpoints.

Travelers who bring guns to TSA checkpoints could face up to a $15,000 fine.

You can visit the TSA website to check what you can pack in your carry-on and checked baggage.