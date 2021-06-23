This Houston-area community offers back-up generator rebates

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are thinking about getting a backup power generator, be warned -- They are not cheap.
However, one community in the Houston area is trying to help home owners offset the cost.
Ever since the winter storm blackouts, interest in these devices has skyrocketed, according to installers we spoke with.
Home generators can cost anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000, and they need to be professionally installed.
If you live in a city, chances are you will have to get a permit for the work. That can add up to an additional $600 to the cost, but not in Sugar Land.
Right now, the city is offering a rebate program that will give homeowners money back on permits and fees after they install a whole home generator.
The city has seen a spike in demand for the units, and it is hoped homeowners will take advantage of the rebates so their lights do not go out again.
"It was really an effort to look at and think through, and what could we proactively do to promote preparedness and how to improve resiliency following a storm," said Sugar Land Planning and Development Director Lisa Kocich-Meyer.
The program runs until November. Around 70 homeowners have applied for the rebate so far. It also allows homeowners to apply for the rebate if they received permit approvals from February 15 onward.
You can find more about Sugar Land's rebate program here.
If you're a Reliant customer, the utility company offers free assessments in a partnership with Generac.
CenterPoint Energy has a wealth of information about natural gas generators on its website.
