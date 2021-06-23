home improvement

This Houston-area community offers back-up generator rebates

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sugar Land offering incentives for home power generator installations

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are thinking about getting a backup power generator, be warned -- They are not cheap.

However, one community in the Houston area is trying to help home owners offset the cost.

Ever since the winter storm blackouts, interest in these devices has skyrocketed, according to installers we spoke with.

Home generators can cost anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000, and they need to be professionally installed.

SEE ALSO: Don't wait to service your A/C or decide on backup power, experts say

If you live in a city, chances are you will have to get a permit for the work. That can add up to an additional $600 to the cost, but not in Sugar Land.

Right now, the city is offering a rebate program that will give homeowners money back on permits and fees after they install a whole home generator.

The city has seen a spike in demand for the units, and it is hoped homeowners will take advantage of the rebates so their lights do not go out again.

"It was really an effort to look at and think through, and what could we proactively do to promote preparedness and how to improve resiliency following a storm," said Sugar Land Planning and Development Director Lisa Kocich-Meyer.

The program runs until November. Around 70 homeowners have applied for the rebate so far. It also allows homeowners to apply for the rebate if they received permit approvals from February 15 onward.

You can find more about Sugar Land's rebate program here.

If you're a Reliant customer, the utility company offers free assessments in a partnership with Generac.

CenterPoint Energy has a wealth of information about natural gas generators on its website.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensugar landelectricmoneypower outagepersonal financehome improvementsavings
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME IMPROVEMENT
How Home Depot can help you build a career in the skilled trades
Don't wait to service A/C or decide on backup power
Tips for using ceiling fans to cool your home this summer
Texas property taxes: Do renovations matter?
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News