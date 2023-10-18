Extreme Makeover: Home Edition show searching for a deserving Houston family

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is looking for Houston applicants. The casting director said the city was chosen due to natural disasters in the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back, and the show is coming to Houston!

The show sends one deserving family away for a week, while a team of professionals and community volunteers renovates their home's interior, exterior, and landscaping to fit their needs.

Right now, EMHE is searching for an extraordinarily deserving family in the Houston area that could benefit from a new home.

Both homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply.

Casting Director Rebecca Rioschan spoke with Eyewitness News and said they wanted to bring the show to the Houston area because they know how natural disasters and other devastating events have impacted families here.

They also look forward to engaging with volunteers from the community for the renovation.

"We are searching for amazing Houston families, of which we know there are so many," Rioschan said. "Really good folks, community heroes, those people in your neighborhood who always show up for everyone else to help out but they're facing their own challenging, hard times - that's the kind of family we're looking for on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

You can apply or nominate someone for the show on the Extreme Makeover website.

