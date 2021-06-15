Don't wait to service your A/C or decide on backup power, experts say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10389188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do you know what the difference is between a heat advisory and a heat warning? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's a question he receives often, and we're here to help clear up the confusion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a chance if you want to service your air conditioning unit, you might find yourself out of luck.Experts withtold Eyewitness News there's a shortage looming of parts needed to service equipment.The COVID-19 pandemic caused issues with the supply and there's been a backup in orders."Have your maintenance done on your air conditioning," said Matt Lopez, an air conditioning expert at Abacus. "If there's any doubt in your mind that you haven't done maintenance or if you're on the fence about buying equipment, now is the time. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. There's no guarantee, no promises that the equipment will be available by the end of summer. You may be without air conditioning."Texans are clearly looking for other options to power their homes amid warnings from ERCOT, the state's electrical grid operator, regarding power supply issues.Stewart Masterson withsaid they've seen interest spike in solar systems after the winter freeze and now as the temperature heats up."We're not only getting responses from the internet, the phones are ringing and people are walking in through the door," said Masterson. "It is on people's minds about where they are going to get their electricity."Masterson, who distributes home generators, said there's currently a six-month wait for people looking at those systems.