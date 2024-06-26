Thinking about a backup power generator for your home? Here are your options

Prepare for the hurricane season in Houston, Texas, by weighing out your options for a backup power generator.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are worried about the power going out if a storm should come our way, there are several options when it comes to generators.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling knows exactly how it feels to be without power for weeks. It happened in his neighborhood during Hurricane Harvey, and ever since, his family has thought about getting a backup generator; maybe it's on your mind, too.

You probably know about portable generators that you can store in your garage and run on gasoline. They are the least expensive, but you have to make sure no gas is stored in the tank for months on end, and you do have to change the oil when in heavy use.

The units only power a few things, but there are whole home portable generators on the market as well.

They cost between $1,500 and $2,000 and can run on natural gas or propane.

If you go this route, remember that it's still a good idea to get an electrician to hook up the required equipment to your fuse box.

If you buy a portable generator, remember to start it periodically to make sure it will work when you need it and remember, a portable unit will not start automatically if the power goes out.

"That is a 450-pound unit. It does have wheels on it, but ... you might have some issues. But you can definitely get a big portable unit, and the unit, plus the interlock and everything, maybe $4,000 to $6,000 or so," Ryan Colwell, an independent electrical contractor, said.

A whole home standby generator that sits permanently alongside your house could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, depending on your requirements.

