Residents back in homes near Spring after gas leak prompted evacuations

Gas leak in neighborhood near Spring prompting evacuations

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents who were forced out of their homes near Spring are back inside after a gas leak Friday afternoon.

The leak impacted people living near Birnamwood Boulevard and Cypresswood, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Those streets were blocked off and several homes were evacuated.




CenterPoint Energy told ABC13 one of its lines was hit by a third-party construction crew. It was a one-and-a-quarter inch gas line.

Just before 4 p.m., an Eyewitness News crew on the scene saw the neighborhood getting back to normalcy. CenterPoint crews were finishing repairs and most residents were already back in their homes.

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone needed medical attention during the incident.
