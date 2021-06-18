Residents back in homes near Spring after gas leak prompted evacuations

The leak impacted people living near Birnamwood Boulevard and Cypresswood, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
Those streets were blocked off and several homes were evacuated.
GAS LEAK
Heavy presence in the 24800 block of Birnamwood Boulevard due to a gas leak.
Birnamwood from Cypresswood North and South bound will be shut down and several homes will be evacuated.
AVOID THE AREA.

Spring Fire's Engine 74 & Engine 71 are on a gas leak call that has Birnamwood shut down between Goldspring Lane and North Spring Drive. Please avoid the area.

CenterPoint Energy told ABC13 one of its lines was hit by a third-party construction crew. It was a one-and-a-quarter inch gas line.
Just before 4 p.m., an Eyewitness News crew on the scene saw the neighborhood getting back to normalcy. CenterPoint crews were finishing repairs and most residents were already back in their homes.
Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone needed medical attention during the incident.