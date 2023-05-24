Video shows car's front end fully submerged in sinkhole in Galveston

This man thought he was just driving over a large puddle, but he was sadly mistaken. Video shows the entire front end of his car fully submerged in the pit.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was driving in Galveston when all of a sudden his car fell so far into a sinkhole that the waterline was halfway up its windshield, video shows.

It happened Tuesday on Avenue M at 22nd Street, according to the City of Galveston Public Works Department.

John King thought he was driving over a large puddle, but he was mistaken. He was able to safely climb out of his car's window.

Video shows the front end of the car fully submerged, so much so that the back tires almost also fall in.

Trino Pedraza, the executive director of the city's Public Works department, said the sinkhole formed from a suspected break in a water main.

Once the vehicle was removed from the pit, crews pumped the water out to allow for an investigation.

SEE RELATED STORY: Sinkhole 'about 5 or 6 feet deep' threatens north Houston home after week of heavy rain