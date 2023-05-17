A North Houston homeowner is worried that a deep sinkhole that opened up overnight could be threatening her water or sewer pipes.

Sinkhole 'about 5 or 6 feet deep' threatens north Houston home after week of heavy rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Holes opening overnight is, unfortunately, no strange sight for this north Houston neighborhood.

"Last year, the street was caving in in the same area," homeowner Claudia Macias said.

Macias' home is right across from the original damage to the road. The city confirms a crew came and repaired a road cave-in in June 2020, but Macias worries that it wasn't enough.

"Our concern is that it got patched, but the problem causing the erosion did not get fixed," Macias said.

It's a concern validated after last week's heavy rain.

"It's a sinkhole about 5 or 6 feet deep," Macias said.

This deep, muddy sinkhole sprung up overnight just feet from her home's foundation. And she's worried a water or sewer pipe is now exposed.

"It more than likely is leaking because that's what's causing the erosion. If there was no leak, this wouldn't have happened," Macias said.

She says the city has been out to look at the problem, and they've told her they are working to go through the proper channels to fix it.

"I literally called the very next morning, 'Hey, we've got a sinkhole. You need to come out.' Initially, they were pretty quick, but it's been about a week. But if this was out on the sidewalk, this could potentially cause someone some physical damage," Macias said.

Macias wants to make sure this is the last sinkhole her neighborhood has to deal with.

"We just want whatever is causing this to get fixed so we don't have any problems 'cause it's so close to our foundation," Macias said.

