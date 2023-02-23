Bond revoked after man charged in deadly Galveston golf cart crash allegedly violated conditions

Rosenberg police reportedly found the 45-year-old driving without a breathalyzer device on his vehicle. He was arrested in the courtroom Thursday after his bond was revoked.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond has been revoked for a man accused of driving drunk in a Galveston golf cart crash that left four members of one family dead last year.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter for his role in the crash. He was released from the Galveston County Jail on Nov. 8 after posting his bond of $400,000.

Last Friday, police in Rosenberg, where Espinoza resides, said their traffic division pulled him over under suspicion of a potential bond violation.

According to police, traffic units learned that Espinoza may have been operating vehicles without an Interlock device, which is a breathalyzer that prevents or allows drivers from starting a car based on their blood-alcohol level.

Police said officers located Espinoza while he was operating a vehicle without the required device.

Espinoza was taken into custody for driving while his license was invalid. Police also sent bond violation information to the Galveston County courts.

During a court appearance on Thursday, a judge ruled to revoke Espinoza's bond because of the violation. He was taken back into custody in the courtroom and booked into the Galveston County Jail.

With his bond revoked, Espinoza will have to remain in jail until his trial.

Espinoza was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, shortly after police said his black SUV failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into a golf cart carrying a grandfather, his wife, their niece, and three grandkids.

The victims were Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

