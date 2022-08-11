Lawsuit filed against alleged drunk driver in crash that killed 4 people in a golf cart in Galveston

Felipe Bentancur, Destiny Uvalle, Brailyn Cantu, and Kaisyn Bentancur were in a golf cart when a black SUV hit them.

A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a bar and a suspected drunk driver charged in a crash that killed four people in a golf cart in Galveston.

On Thursday, Jesus Amaro, the attorney representing the family of the victims told ABC13 that the lawsuit against Miguel Espinoza, 45, and Float Pool and Patio Bar was filed for "evidence preservation purposes." A temporary restraining order was also granted on Wednesday in Fort Bend County.

"Digital evidence is already disappearing and we need the public's help regarding Mr. Espinoza's activities earlier that day and evening," Amaro said.

Espinoza, who is from Rosenberg, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

The crash happened on Aug. 6 at about 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R.

Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4, were riding in a golf cart when a black Hyundai SUV failed to stop at an intersection, hitting them and a Dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound, according to police.

Amaro also released the following statement on behalf of the victim's family:

"On behalf of the Bentancur family, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and support following the passing of our beloved family members. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for our family during this time of unimaginable grief. We want to specifically thank and highlight the witnesses, first responders and medical professionals that cared for our loved ones in their final moments and that continue to care for our family members that are hospitalized. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved father, Felipe Bentancur; our cousin, Destiny Uvalle; and our sons and nephews Brailyn Cantu and Kaisyn Bentancur. Every single one of their lives was cut short too soon by a senseless tragedy. At this time, we ask that you please continue to keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Float Bar also responded to ABC13 with the following statement regarding the suit filed against them:

"Mr. Espinoza and more than one person had dinner at Float 4 hours prior to the accident. We are fully cooperating with police."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family with expenses.