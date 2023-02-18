Galveston golf cart crash suspect pulled over in vehicle without Interlock device, police say

Miguel Espinoza, who's charged with four counts intoxication manslaughter in Galveston, is accused of violating his bond condition.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A man, who's waiting for the next legal phase of the deadly Galveston golf cart crash that he's accused of causing, may have been in violation of the bond tied to that case.

Police in Rosenberg, where Miguel Espinoza resides, said their traffic division pulled him over on Friday under suspicion of a potential bond violation.

According to police, traffic units learned that Espinoza, who's out on bound for four counts of intoxication manslaughter out of Galveston County, may have been operating vehicles without an Interlock device, which prevents or allows drivers to start a car based on blood-alcohol level.

Police said officers located Espinoza while he was operating a vehicle without the required device.

Espinoza was taken into custody for driving while license invalid. Police also sent bond violation information to the Galveston County courts.

The 45-year-old was arrested on Aug. 6, 2022, shortly after police said his black SUV failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into a golf cart carrying a grandfather, his wife, their niece, and three grandkids.

The victims were Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

