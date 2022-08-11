Galveston officials meet to discuss possible changes to golf cart ordinance after deadly crash

A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston officials will meet Thursday morning to discuss possible changes to its golf cart ordinance after a deadly crash involving a suspected drunk driver last weekend.

The video featured above is from a previous report where the victims were identified.

While the meeting was already planned, the focus on possibly adjusting the ordinance comes after four people were killed in a car crash involving a golf cart and truck in Galveston over the weekend.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

During a press conference, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf carts have become a prolific way of transportation for those who live or are visiting the island. While he said ordinances were passed about six months ago, the mayor said the city council would discuss additional safety measures to ensure the community stays safe.

Councilmember Marie Robb was vocal in bringing changes last year. Following this tragedy, she's determined to bring change.

"It was inevitable," Robb said. "It's just very sad to me that it takes a tragedy to get action."

The family killed Saturday wasn't hit on the Seawall, but Robb believes they were there prior to the crash. She said she wants to ban golf carts from the Seawall.

Robb also said she wants to look at banning driving golf carts at night and holding companies at fault if renters break the rules.

