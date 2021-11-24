hit and run

Galveston Co. deputy injured in hit-and-run on Highway 146 despite jumping on vehicle

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite efforts to avoid being hit, a Galveston County deputy was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 146. Now, authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect.

The deputy was working a crash Tuesday near FM 646 just before 6 p.m. when he turned around and saw an oncoming truck, according to Sheriff Henry Trochesset. The deputy was between his patrol vehicle and the oncoming truck, so in a quick effort to avoid being hit, he jumped as much as he could onto the hood of his patrol vehicle.

Unfortunately, the deputy was still struck.

Trochesset said the passenger side mirror was completely torn off, hitting the deputy.

The deputy was able to call in the incident and was rushed to the hospital, according to Trochesset.

He suffered minor injuries including bumps and bruises.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a gray Toyota pickup truck with passenger side damage and a missing side mirror.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2300, or call Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
