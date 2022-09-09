Galveston City Council approves $47K grant from TxDOT to enforce laws against impaired drivers

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston City Council approved a grant to help DWI and speed enforcement.

At Thursday night's city council meeting, members approved help from TxDOT to enforce laws against drunk and speeding drivers.

The Texas Department of Transportation offered the City of Galveston a STEP "Impaired Driving Mobilization Enforcement and Speed Enforcement" grant of $47,786.35 for 2023, records show.

The City of Galveston said it would be matching funds of $9,755.03 to help cover overtime and operational services.

According to the council, the grant will be used to increase patrols for impaired drivers and speed enforcement in designated areas on Galveston Island.

This grant comes one month after several were killed in car crashes involving drunk drivers.

Two children and two adults were killed after a drunk driver crashed into their golf cart. A 14-year-old Ball High School student was killed in a DWI crash involving a parolee, and a drunk driver took a man's life on a scooter after he blew through a stop.

