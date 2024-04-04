Gulfton community awarded $43 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $43 million federal grant is slated to bring new sidewalks, bike lanes, and more trees to the Gulfton community by 2026.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher made the announcement in a press release on Monday and walked the community on Wednesday, getting a first-hand look at areas in need of improvements. Houston Public Works and Tammy Rodriguez, the president of the Gulfton Citizens Advisory Council, also attended.

"These projects were asked for back in 2003," Rodriguez told Fletcher as they walked in the grass along a street without a sidewalk. "It's 21 years later, and now we are here."

Fletcher voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which established the Neighborhood Access and Equity program at the Department of Transportation.

Fletcher stated she sent several letters to Secretary Pete Buttigieg advocating for the funds to go to Gulfton.

ABC13 profiled the rise in crime in the community with the "Take Back Gulfton" piece that highlighted voices in the community, like Rodriguez, who were fighting for change.

The community will have input on the proposed improvements. Alder and Clarewood drives were both named as locations before the design process begins in 2025. Construction is slated for 2026.

