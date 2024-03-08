Fort Bend County receives $4.5M grant for bus services, transit planning

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County was awarded national funds to help with transportation needs and services.

The big picture

Fort Bend County commissioners voted in favor of accepting a $4.45 million transportation grant from the Federal Transit Administration at a Feb. 27 meeting.

The grant, which aims to improve safety and provide public transportation to the Fort Bend County service area, previously began in November with $1.2 million in transportation credits, according to agenda documents. The grant is set to service the area from now until March 31, 2028.

The details

The grant breaks down funds into fund use areas, including:

Bus support equipment and facilities ($498,682): ADP software, security equipment and miscellaneous support equipment, including bus wraps, a forklift, and park and ride equipment

Bus capital items ($2.07 million): inspection services; licensing; employee education; mobility management to enhance services to individuals with disabilities, older adults and those with low income; and third-party contracting for drivers, dispatch and vehicle maintenance

Operating assistance ($1.05 million): service, payroll and fuel

Metropolitan planning ($825,120): program support administration; and general development and comprehensive planning, including transit feasibility studies

What's next

Fort Bend County Commissioners Court will hold its next meeting at the Fort Bend County Courthouse in Richmond on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.