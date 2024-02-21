Beyoncé's Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund offering $10,000 scholarships for Houstonians in cosmetology

Beyoncé's Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund will offer scholarships and grants to cosmetology students and salon owners and stylists, her organization announced.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Once upon a time, Destiny's Child asked, "Can you pay my bills?" while curling hair and performing full choreography in stylists' chairs. Now, Beyoncé wants to help make sure cosmetology students and salon owners don't struggle to pay their own bills in the hair industry.

The singer announced on Tuesday that, each year, the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund would grant 25, $10,000 scholarships to cosmetology students at five schools across the country in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and of course her hometown, Houston.

Students must currently be enrolled or accepted to:

Beaver Beauty Academy in Atlanta

Trenz Beauty Academy in Chicago

Universal College of Beauty in Los Angeles

Franklin Institute in Houston

Janas Cosmetology Academy in New Jersey

Applications opened Feb. 20, the same day that Beyoncé launched Cécred, her new hair care line, and close on March 20.

Scholarship recipients will be announced on April 20.

Applicants will need to meet certain criteria, including demonstrating financial hardship, sending a letter of recommendation and providing an impact statement that answers the following question: What does hair mean to you when it comes to community and legacy?

But the aid isn't just for students.

Salon owners in Houston, whether they work in a shop or out of their home, and stylists who rent booths can apply as 25, $10,000 grants will be awarded to those who qualify.

Professionals wishing to apply for the grants also need to demonstrate financial hardship and be in business for a minimum of one year. You can find the full criteria on the BeyGOOD website.

But the fact that this is a grant to elevate those in cosmetology is likely no coincidence.

When it comes to hair care, Beyoncé's family means business.

Her mom, Tina, was a salon owner in Houston when Beyoncé was growing up.

Queen B, as the singer is affectionately called by fans, recalled her mother's work in a new interview in "Essence" magazine.

"I saw her shampooing and trimming hair, transforming women, leaving them feeling really good. Looking back, it was more than just a hair appointment - it was therapy," Beyoncé told "Essence," adding that she also swept floors and helped wherever she could in Tina's salon.

In fact, ABC13's Melanie Lawson shared on Facebook in 2016 how Tina used to be her hairdresser, and Beyoncé and her bandmates would perform in the shop when they were still known as Girl Tyme, before becoming Destiny's Child.

And yes, even one of their music videos, the aforementioned "Bills, Bills, Bills" was set in a salon.

Cécred's launch officially moves Beyoncé into hair care, which marks a lifelong dream for the performer.

According to the brand's website, Cécred is designed for hair types and textures.

The launch and grant announcement adds to what's already been a history-making week for Beyoncé.

She became the first Black woman to chart No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

"Texas Hold 'Em" overtook Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything," which spent 20 weeks at No. 1.

According to Billboard, "Texas Hold 'Em" drew 19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through Feb. 15.

A second newly released single, "16 Carriages," charts at No. 9 on Hot Country Songs.