Galena Park ISD special education teacher accused of assaulting 5-year-old student, out on $100 bond

A teacher at MacArthur Elementary School after accusations that she physically assaulted a 5-year-old student with autism.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A special education teacher in Galena Park has been charged with physically assaulting her 5-year-old student with autism this May.

In charging documents, an investigating deputy and lieutenant with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 wrote that Cassandra Montes was captured on camera assaulting the boy on May 19 at MacArthur Elementary School.

According to investigators, the footage showed Montes grabbing the boy by the neck, shirt, and arm. They said she "forcefully" made him sit down and pushed his head to a desk. She is also accused of flicking his ears, covering them, and shouting at him. They said the footage also showed her repeatedly striking him with a ruler.

SEE ALSO: 3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine

The boy had bruises, red marks, and scratches, according to investigators. His mother told them that his demeanor changed after the incident. He became overly apologetic for "minor things," was afraid to go to the bathroom alone, and started wetting himself.

ABC13 spoke with Montes on Wednesday. She had just been released from jail on a $100 bond, charged with assaulting a disabled person.

"I did not do that," she said. "I did not abuse the kid."

Montes said she did discipline the child with a ruler.

"Yeah, I play with the ruler with the kids, like that - yeah, I tapped his hand. I'm not (going to) lie. But as far as beating him, putting bruises on his back, no, ma'am," she explained. "When he runs from me, I take the ruler, 'Boy, you better come here! You better come here!' and it's like that."

SEE ALSO: Aldine ISD teacher and aide charged for alleged abuse of 6-year-old boy with autism

The district declined to comment on the incident, calling it a "personnel issue."

Montes said she resigned from her position at Galena Park ISD.

"I've been teaching for 20 years and haven't been in this situation," she said.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.