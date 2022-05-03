Aldine ISD teacher and aide charged for alleged abuse of 6-year-old boy with autism

ALDINE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Aldine ISD educators have been charged after a first-grade student who has autism was allegedly physically injured in the classroom.Britnee Vaughn, a teacher for kids with special needs, and teacher's aide Maria Gonzalez-Valencia both face felony charges of injury to a child.In a statement issued Tuesday, Aldine ISD said both educators are no longer employed by the district.In an interview last week, the 6-year-old's parents, Pablo Reyna and Angelica Frias, said they noticed their son would return from Raymond Elementary School with random scratches, bruises and bumps on his head."Whether he was OK or not," Reyna said, "I thought he could have been playing or something. You never know, he bumped his head or something. I mean, he's a kid, but like I said, it was never in our mind that the teacher was abusive towards him like that."Frias said what appeared to be minor injuries happened multiple times over the course of months, and both parents questioned their student's teacher about it."It's heartbreaking because he isn't able to talk," Frias said. "He has autism, and he doesn't talk, and he was not able to let me know what was going on."She said finally their request made it to the Raymond Elementary School's administration staff, and an investigation was initiated.The school's principal, Tannessa Maddox, reportedly obtained video from inside the classroom after the parents complained.Court records detail multiple instances where students were allegedly physically abused while in their classroom.The first incident the court documents covered happened on March 24.Witnesses to the video state that Gonzalez-Valencia was seen striking the boy in the forehead with an unknown object after he touched an item on her desk.After the boy was hit, the video reportedly shows the 6-year-old placing his hands on his head in the same area of the strike, indicating that it caused him to feel pain.After allegedly striking the boy, the teacher's aide can be heard telling the boy to move, court records claim.On March 25, a video allegedly shows Vaughn walk over to the boy, who was spinning around on the floor, and kick him, causing him to slide across the floor.In a separate incident on April 4, court records claim that Vaughn physically hurt another child, in addition to the 6-year-old who has autism.Witnesses claim that the classroom video shows the boy and the other student playing on the floor.Vaughn is then seen walking over to the boy and grabbing him by the back of his shirt in the neck area, pulling him up from the floor and onto his feet.She then reportedly pushes him towards his desk, causing him to fall to the floor.Witnesses to the video said when the boy got up and sat at his desk, he started rubbing his neck with his hands.After that, the video reportedly shows Vaughn walk over to the other student and grab him by the ear until he gets up from the ground.The student allegedly yelled in reaction, causing Vaughn to let go. That's when she reportedly told him not to scream again, or she would take his tablet.When the student went to sit down at his desk, he was reportedly holding his ear in pain.For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.