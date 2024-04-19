Odor reported at New Caney Elementary prompts parents to pick up students early: 'It was too strong'

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents were told to pick up their children early from New Caney Elementary after an odor was reported in the building on Friday, according to the district.

In a statement, the school said the odor was possibly caused by construction overnight.

In response, the school was able to relocate students to unaffected areas. The district reported no injuries.

SkyEye flew over the school around 11:15 a.m., where parents' cars were seen lining up with school officials directing traffic.

A parent who did not want to be identified to protect her student called Friday's events a tipping point.

"I was in school waiting for my son for about 20 minutes, and that smell just gave me a headache," the mother said. "It was too strong. I did see some of the kids being moved around in the school, and they were covering their noses with their shirts because of how strong the smell was."

She said there have been ongoing issues at the school for years and believes it recently got worse.

According to the mother, the school's roof has leaks, and the building takes on water when it rains.

On April 10, the school sent a notice to parents saying they would be closed for the day to address a "number of weather-related issues."

Several parents who spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously said their children have suffered from unexplained health issues, including rashes and upper respiratory problems, that they believe originated at school. They fear the school has mold.

"My son has been having allergy issues I can't control," the mother said. "He is not asthmatic, but he's just constantly (having a) runny nose, cough, and just all the respiratory issues that there is."

Parents also said that multiple classes will be combined into one room while repairs are done on the building, meaning there are, at times, more than 40 students in one room.

New Caney ISD told ABC13 it is finishing up a months-long roof replacement at the school. The district acknowledged that the school took in water during a recent storm.

They said they are replacing the carpet and tile and brought in professionals to address any potential mold concerns.

The district is set to replace the school in the coming years, thanks to a bond that passed in 2023.

"We're told we're not getting a new school until 2026, so that means my son gets to go to that school in those conditions for two more years, and that's unacceptable," the mother said.

In response, the district said in a statement, "There is a replacement campus scheduled in the current bond program that will replace this campus. Of course, the district will continue to work to maintain the current building and address any issues that arise so that the school is safe for learning."

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.