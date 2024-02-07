Fugitive shot by law enforcement during attempted arrest in E. Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fugitive was shot by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in east Harris County on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said as members of the task force attempted to arrest a man wanted on multiple sexual assault of a child felony warrants, he pulled out a pistol.

Task force members from the U.S. Marshals and Harris County Sheriff's Office discharged their weapons and shot the man, Gonzalez said.

It all unfolded in the 14600 block of Lourdes Drive.

No members of law enforcement were hurt, according to Gonzalez.

Further information about the fugitive's condition was not released.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

Just one day before, another man was shot while the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders task force served a warrant, also in east Harris County.

The shooting happened at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Black Walnut Drive.

Officials said they approached the front door of the home and identified themselves as law enforcement. Shortly after, they breached the door, where they were met with the suspect, alleged to have a gun, and fired at the entry team.

Authorities say there were six people inside the home, including women and children.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

