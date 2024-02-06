Man shot while U.S. Marshals, HCSO served warrant in E. Harris County, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot when members of the U.S. Marshals and Harris County Sheriff's Office opened fire while serving a warrant early Tuesday morning in east Harris County, officials said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly Twitter, that this happened on Black Walnut Drive near Wallisville Road and the East Beltway.

According to preliminary information from the sheriff, the U.S. Marshals' Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force was serving a warrant when someone from that group and and a person from the sheriff's office fired their weapons, hitting the man.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The warrant involved felony drug charges, Gonzalez said, adding that no members of law enforcement were injured.

Follow live updates on Eyewitness News streaming on our 24/7 channel in the video player above.