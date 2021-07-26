Man wanted in murder of child who suffered traumatic brain injury while in his care, HPD says

Police say Jorge Luis Acosta, 29, was caring for the child when the child suffered a traumatic brain injury. The child was then rushed to the hospital and died.
This incident happened on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, when Houston police received a report about a child suffering serious bodily injury in the 6000 block of Allendale Road.
Now, Acosta is considered a fugitive, with an active warrant for his arrest as of July 25.
He's described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or Acosta's arrest.
You can report tips anonymously to 713-222-TIPS (8477), online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are kept anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.