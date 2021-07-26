fugitive

Man wanted in murder of child who suffered traumatic brain injury while in his care, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in Dec. 2018 murder of child left in his care

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers of Houston is asking for your help to find a man wanted in the 2018 murder of a child who was in his care.

Police say Jorge Luis Acosta, 29, was caring for the child when the child suffered a traumatic brain injury. The child was then rushed to the hospital and died.

This incident happened on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, when Houston police received a report about a child suffering serious bodily injury in the 6000 block of Allendale Road.

Now, Acosta is considered a fugitive, with an active warrant for his arrest as of July 25.

He's described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or Acosta's arrest.

You can report tips anonymously to 713-222-TIPS (8477), online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are kept anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfugitivemurderchild deathchild injuredcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUGITIVE
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Man claiming to be truancy officer wanted for abduction, sex assault
5K run to be held in murdered woman's honor
Bail jumping charges filed against DWI suspect in deadly crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News