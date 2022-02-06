winter weather

Here's a closer look at winter's frost flowers with ABC13's meteorologist Kevin Roth

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Winter effects: ABC13's meteorologist Kevin Roth breaks down how a frost flower is formed in winter weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over the last couple of mornings, ABC13's meteorologist Kevin Roth has received some great photos of frost flowers from Eyewitness News viewer, Terry Rutt, in Stagecoach.

While they are undeniably beautiful, you might have some questions about what a frost flower is, and how it forms.

Frost flowers form on days when the air temperature has dipped below freezing, but the ground temperature remains slightly above the freezing mark.

SEE ALSO: Today's latest forecast

The ground naturally stays warmer than the air, so the root system of plants can stay active even in freezing weather, pumping water through the stem of the plant.

As that water leaves the warm ground, climbs the stem, and reaches the sub-freezing, it freezes and expands, splitting the stem.

The process continues, with more water being pumped upwards through the stems, freezing and expanding. This creates the beautiful patterns of frozen flowers.

If you spot a frost flower, tag Kevin Roth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwinterweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Texas tiene 'mucha energía' disponible para esta tormenta: Abbott
'Plenty of power' available to get through winter storm, Abbott says
Pets missing after house fire was likely started by space heater
Snow blankets some parts of Texas as arctic blast sweeps the state
TOP STORIES
2 men hospitalized after house fire destroys the home
Boil water notice lifted for Texas City residents
Argument between couple leads to boyfriend's shooting death, HPD says
Coast Guard searches for missing man who went overboard boat
Mother says 11-year-old's death will not be in vain
Police are investigating a body found on I-10 East
Another freezing start with a warm up on the way
Show More
Man killed in van fire while trying to stay warm
Robbery suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in motel
Discovery of 3 bodies at 2 crime scenes believed to be related
A woman found dead with child inside southeast Houston apartment
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
More TOP STORIES News