Witness reported hearing suspect say 'what have I done?' in Friendswood shooting, docs reveal

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- New court records reveal disturbing details about a murder inside a home in Friendswood and how a witness hid in the bathroom to call 911.

Connor Hilton, 17, is charged with murder, accused of killing his 18-year-old friend and injuring a 19-year-old who is now in critical condition.

According to court documents, on Dec. 23, a witness who isn't named called 911 and stated that he was hiding in the bathroom, heard two gunshots, and there were other people inside the home. He told police that Hilton walked by the bathroom door crying and stated, "What have I done?"

Hilton told investigators he invited the victims and one other to his home on La Salle Street. As far as a motive, investigators said Hilton told them there was never a fight or any disturbance with the victims beforehand. According to court documents, Hilton told investigators he had thought about and wanted to commit a homicide for a long time and stated he talked his mother into buying him a gun. Hilton had posted on Instagram days before he was charged with murder, using a song with disturbing lyrics about killing someone.

Officers arrived at the home before 9 p.m. and found Hilton sitting on the street curb in front of the house, records detail. A sergeant approached a visibly distraught Hilton and asked if anyone was hurt. The records state Hilton nodded his head "yes" and said there were two teenagers inside that Hilton believed to be dead.

When officers walked into the home, two of the victims were found with gunshot wounds to the head, and a revolver was on a table, records state.

Ethan Rilley, 18, later died at the hospital, and Benjamin Bliek, 19, is still in the hospital in critical condition.

According to court documents, Hilton confessed to shooting Bliek and Riley and said he fully understood what he had done.

Hilton was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. On Dec. 24., he posted his bond. One day later, on Christmas night, one of the charges was upgraded to murder. ABC13 was there as officers swarmed his home and arrested him.

The District Attorney's Office has filed a motion, asking for Hilton to remain home 24 hours a day with a GPS monitor, if he posts bond.

According to the DA's Office, Hilton's bond on his murder charge has not been set yet.

