17-year-old could face more charges in 18-year-old's shooting death in Friendswood, police say

A teenager accused of killing a man is now in custody. Investigators tell ABC13 that more charges could come for the 17-year-old.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Friendswood over the weekend has been arrested and charged.

Ethan Riley, 18, and another man were shot Saturday night on La Salle Street, and Friendswood police said Connor Hilton did it.

Hilton is behind bars at the Galveston County Jail and is facing two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $1 million total -- $500,000 for each charge.

Investigators said they are working with the District Attorney's Office to bring more charges.