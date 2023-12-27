17-year-old posts disturbing content on social media before being charged with murder

A Friendswood teen is back in police custody and is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old uploaded disturbing posts on social media days before he was charged with murder.

Connor Hilton is in the Galveston County Jail after being accused of killing an 18-year-old and shooting a 19-year-old. The 18-year-old victim was identified by police as Ethan Riley, and the 19-year-old victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Hilton posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story with song lyrics captioned about murder a few days before he was charged with Riley's death.

On Monday, ABC13 was the only station there as Friendswood police swarmed his family's home on La Salle Street, with their guns drawn and arrested Hilton.

Hilton was already out on a $1 million bond before he was arrested again.

Initially, Hilton was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while the District Attorney's Office said they were working on upgrading the charges.

His bond was raised to a total of $1 million. On Dec. 24, Hilton was able to post his bond, according to Friendswood police. One day later, on Christmas night, his charge was upgraded to murder, and police arrested him.

ABC13 spoke to family members outside the home and asked whether they plan to try to bond him out, on the new murder charge. The family members did not want to comment.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Galveston District Attorney's Office as well as the Galveston County District Clerk's Office on the new bond and conditions for the murder charge.

Due to the holiday, ABC13 was told no one was available to answer questions.

