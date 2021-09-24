'I may not ever see those puppies again:' Breeder robbed at gunpoint in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A French Bulldog breeder who thought she was making a safe exchange with a buyer wound up becoming the victim of an armed robbery.The incident happened Wednesday night right outside a well-lit Kroger store off El Dorado Boulevard in Clear Lake.Deborah K., who asked us not to use her full last name, breeds French Bulldogs. She cares for them day and night until they are sold.She said that was the plan for Piggy and Panda, but instead of being sold, they were stolen."The next thing you know, the driver comes charging out with an automatic weapon and runs over to my husband and grabs the dog. When I look up, the man I've been talking to has a gun to my head," Deborah said. "There's three or four employees right all around us, literally surrounding us. There are people walking in and out of the grocery store witnessing this whole thing."The two men got away with the Frenchies that are worth an estimated $8,000 to $9,000.Deborah said the way everything happened made her believe the thieves had done this before."Their hands weren't shaking when they had the guns pointed at us. They didn't seem scared at all, and they were very brazen. There was no concern. They didn't seem to care there were all these witnesses around them. They have clearly done this a few times and gotten away with it."Houston police have tips to prevent this kind of crime. They advise online buyers and sellers to never meet at night, never meet alone or at your home, and consider using a police department parking lot for the exchange.When it comes to buying Frenchies, specifically, be wary of abnormally low prices. Also, request pertinent paperwork like ID's and health cards to avoid purchasing a pet stolen from somebody else."I may not ever see those puppies again," she said. "I hope wherever they end up, that they're okay and safe and somebody loves them. But, I want to see these men go to jail."Houston police are looking for two Black men in their late teens or early 20s. The getaway car is described as a blue Dodge Charger.Call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you can help investigators track them down.