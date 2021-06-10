Houston family offers $2,000 reward for French bulldog stolen from front yard of home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10398692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WHERE IS BAD BUNNY? Her owner said the dog is pregnant for the first time and she's due any moment so he's scared something might happen. Hear his biggest concern in the video above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is crushed by the theft of their French bulldog and they're looking for any leads to bring it back home safely.According to family members, 5-month-old Gucci was let out for her morning 'business' in the gated front yard as usual on Tuesday. Cynthia told ABC13 that when her son returned to bring the dogs back inside, he realized the puppy was missing and called his mother in tears.Cynthia rushed home from work and learned from neighbors that two men were seen opening her front gate stealing one of the dogs. They fled the scene in a white Impala, she says.Gucci's mom, a French bulldog named Lala, has been looking lonely since Gucci was taken, Cynthia says.She adds that the family has lived at this home for nine years and letting the dogs out to the front yard is part of their daily routine. They're offering $2,000 to bring Gucci back home safely.