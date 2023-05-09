DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, a 19-year-old man from Navasota, Texas, went missing near Surfside Beach while swimming with friends, U.S. Coast Guard says.

Body of missing 19-year-old swimmer found near Surfside Beach, police say

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- After days of search, the body of a 19-year-old who went missing while swimming near Surfside Beach has been discovered, authorities said.

On Monday, at about 1:20 p.m., the Surfside Beach Police Department found the body of DeAngelo Jackson, according to the police department's Facebook.

Jackson went missing Friday, May 5, at about 6:39 p.m. while swimming at the beach with some friends. Authorities said he was swept out by a wave.

The search for Jackson continued, but on Saturday, the search became a recovery mission. Coast Guard crews reportedly searched about 305 square miles for a combined 25 hours before ending the search.

On Monday, EquuSeach told ABC13 that Jackson's body was found about a mile from where he went in the water.