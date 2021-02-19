Here's where you can get free water Friday in Houston area

As a result of the water issues, Houston is expected to remain under a boil water notice through Monday, Feb. 22. But many other cities' residents are suffering, lacking water to even boil.
You can find the latest on the boil water notices here.
Starting Friday, many places are offering free water or opening water stations. We've compiled a list. It will be updated with new information as we get it.
Friday, Feb. 19
City of Houston bottled water distribution
11:30 a.m.
Delmar Stadium
2020 Mangum Rd.
Houston, TX 77092
Harris Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is opening six water stations Feb. 19 - Feb. 20. They are on a first come, first serve basis. You're asked to bring your own containers.
All of the following stations run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Clear Lake Park - 5001 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586
Sylvan Beach Park - 636 N Bayshore Dr. La Porte, TX 77571
Bill Crowley Park - 5100 Lauder Rd., Houston, TX 77039
Jim & Joann Fonteno Park - 14350 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049
Riley Community Center - 808 1/2 Magnolia, Barrett, TX 77532
Crosby Community Center - 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532
For those residents who need water, Commissioner @AdrianGarciaHTX is opening six #waterstations starting tomorrow at 10 AM. This is on a first come, first serve basis. Please bring your containers. #hounews pic.twitter.com/P4LJnr5aVi— Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) February 19, 2021
The City of Galveston will begin distributing water Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. in two locations: the parking lot of Schlitterbahn located at 2109 Lockheed Street in Galveston and the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Do not arrive before 10 a.m.
Galveston also posted a list of Port-A-Potty restrooms for residents who don't have water in their homes.
If you can't make it to any of the events, you may also want to try office supply stores, liquor stores, drug stores, hardware stores and sporting goods stores.
If you are disabled or do not have reliable transportation to get to the water sites, you can sign up to have it delivered through CrowdSource Rescue.
RELATED STORIES:
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
After the storm, grocery stores and Houston Food Bank working to provide for families
How long is food good to eat past the 'use by' date? Here's a breakdown