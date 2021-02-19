Here's where you can get free water Friday in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The winter storm and subsequent power and water outages have left many in Houston and surrounding areas scrambling to find fresh, clean water and provide for their families.

As a result of the water issues, Houston is expected to remain under a boil water notice through Monday, Feb. 22. But many other cities' residents are suffering, lacking water to even boil.

You can find the latest on the boil water notices here.

Starting Friday, many places are offering free water or opening water stations. We've compiled a list. It will be updated with new information as we get it.

Friday, Feb. 19

City of Houston bottled water distribution
11:30 a.m.
Delmar Stadium
2020 Mangum Rd.
Houston, TX 77092

Harris Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is opening six water stations Feb. 19 - Feb. 20. They are on a first come, first serve basis. You're asked to bring your own containers.

All of the following stations run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Clear Lake Park - 5001 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586
Sylvan Beach Park - 636 N Bayshore Dr. La Porte, TX 77571
Bill Crowley Park - 5100 Lauder Rd., Houston, TX 77039
Jim & Joann Fonteno Park - 14350 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049
Riley Community Center - 808 1/2 Magnolia, Barrett, TX 77532
Crosby Community Center - 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532



The City of Galveston will begin distributing water Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. in two locations: the parking lot of Schlitterbahn located at 2109 Lockheed Street in Galveston and the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Do not arrive before 10 a.m.

Galveston also posted a list of Port-A-Potty restrooms for residents who don't have water in their homes.




If you can't make it to any of the events, you may also want to try office supply stores, liquor stores, drug stores, hardware stores and sporting goods stores.

If you are disabled or do not have reliable transportation to get to the water sites, you can sign up to have it delivered through CrowdSource Rescue.

RELATED STORIES:
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
After the storm, grocery stores and Houston Food Bank working to provide for families
How long is food good to eat past the 'use by' date? Here's a breakdown
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwinter stormwaterpower outagewinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It was a mistake' - Ted Cruz tells ABC13 of Cancun trip
Some call for Cruz to resign after taking trip in weather crisis
Hard freeze continues this morning
H-E-B enforcing purchase limits after winter storm
Jimmy Kimmel joins ABC13 to help Houston winter storm victims
Icy spots still remain on some Houston roads
Who pays for repairs if cold weather caused pipes to burst?
Show More
DA wants investigation into 'disturbing' winter deaths
Beyoncé and local non-profit stepping up to help Houstonians
Don't throw your food out! You can donate it to local animals
Single mom shares experience of 4 days in the dark
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
More TOP STORIES News