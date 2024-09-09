Surfside Beach faces 4th high-water event since June in Francine: 'Mother Nature dealt us bad hand'

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- Surfside Beach residents are preparing for Francine while still cleaning up after three other storms left their community underwater this summer.

First, Tropical Storm Alberto brought high tide flooding in June. Then, Hurricane Beryl pounded the island at the beginning of July. Last week, a coastal low brought daily showers to the island. Now, Francine is on the way, currently forecast to bring a one-to-three-foot surge to the southeast Texas coast. Many coastal counties are under a Coastal Flood Warning and Tropical Storm Watch.

On Monday afternoon, ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spoke to Surfside Beach Mayor Gregg Risso about how he is helping his community prepare for Francine. Right now, he's not too concerned since a one-to-three-foot surge is a usual occurrence in tropical storms or hurricanes. The issue, though, is the water that's already here, either leftover from last week's rain or the higher tides ahead of the storm.

"Mother Nature has dealt us a bad hand," Risso said. "There's no way we can stop Mother Nature. It's going to continue to come back in, and there's no way to stop it."

That's why Risso is hopeful a shoreline protection project through the Texas General Land Office might soon come to his community. Titled the Groin Project, this would help fortify beaches from future erosion.

Unfortunately, the project, initially set to begin in 2021, could have been completed by now. However, the GLO told ABC13 that the project has been delayed due to additional endangered species consultations, specifically around green sea turtles.

