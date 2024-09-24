A Houston Public Works map shows impacted areas west of the Gulf Freeway and along a stretch of Highway 3.

SE Houston leak repair to disrupt water service for several days, city's public works says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homes and businesses in parts of southeast Houston south of Beltway 8 should expect lower-than-normal water pressure or interrupted service beginning on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Houston Public Works announced plans to repair a water leak near Highway 3, otherwise known as Old Galveston Road, and El Dorado Boulevard. The project will require shutting down a 42-inch water line for several days.

While crews will repair that one location, Houston Public Works warned residents about a service interruption for stretches of Highway 3 and Beamer Road on opposite sides of Interstate 45.

HPW provided a map of the impacted areas, emphasizing shaded areas as the places that may see that interruption.

The city utility department urged people to call 311 if they have reports about lower water pressure or loss of service. The department also wants drivers to slow down for crew members. Officials could not offer an exact timetable for the repairs.

You can see whether you're impacted by the repair in the map below: