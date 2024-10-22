Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey to step down in deal over abuse of official capacity case

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mayor of Kendleton is stepping down as part of an agreement with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

ABC13 started following this story in December 2022, when Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey was accused of not fulfilling an open records request.

Humphrey and his legal team said the request wasn't filled because the city didn't have the right resources in place, but they planned to fix it.

Humphrey was arrested and has been charged with two misdemeanors, but the charges are now being dropped due to the agreement.

Back then, RV park owner Todd Doucet says Humphrey failed to act on the records request after Doucet says his park's water bill suddenly jumped hundreds of dollars.

SEE ALSO: Kendleton mayor promises transparency after indictment: 'No deviating from the truth'

Mayor Humphrey has signed an agreement to step down on Jan. 1. He will pay $5,000 in restitution to the RV park owner.

Humphrey cannot run for mayor during the current mayoral term but can run again in the future. The RV owner says he will pursue charges in civil court.

"Justice has definitely not been served. It shows that you can be corrupt and a thief and abuse power in our government and not be held accountable," Doucet said. "He will actually be eligible to re-run again and did not serve any prison time. And didn't even have to pay full restitution."

Eyewitness News is working to get a comment from the Kendleton Mayor.