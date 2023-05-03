"Anybody that helped this maniac definitely has some kind of issues as far as I'm concerned," the sheriff said. Authorities said the suspect had a cellphone when he was found.

San Jacinto County mass shooting suspect had phone when he was captured in closet at house: Sheriff

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Several arrests were made when the San Jacinto County mass murder suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sheriff Tim Kean said in an update early Wednesday morning.

Francisco Oropesa was captured at about 6:15 p.m. in Cut and Shoot, Texas, a city in Montgomery County, about 11 miles from the crime scene. According to officials, he was found inside a home, hiding in a closet underneath a pile of laundry.

Oropesa is accused of shooting and killing five of his neighbors, including a 3rd grader, in a San Jacinto County home.

The arrest came shortly after officials announced an increased reward for information that led to Oropesa's arrest. The U.S. Marshals added $20,000 on Tuesday after the FBI offered $25,000, multi-county Crime Stoppers offered $5,000, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added $50,000 for a combined $100,000 reward.

The other individuals arrested in this case were not inside the house where Oropesa was found, Kean said. Authorities have not identified who they are or their relation to Oropesa.

ABC13 looked at Montgomery County Jail system records and found that a woman by the name of Divimara Lamar Nava was arrested Tuesday for hindering apprehension of a felon. The system lists her as not married so it is unclear her relation to Oropesa, if at all.

Oropesa himself had not been hiding in that house the entire time either.

"I believe he thought he was in a safe spot," Kean said.

The sheriff confirmed it was Oropesa who was spotted on Monday on Highway 105 East near Security Landfill Road.

"We did confirm that was him on foot running, but we lost track of him. That was not a false alarm, that was him," Kean said.

Authorities said Oropesa had a cellphone with him when he was found and that the people he had been contacting never left the area.

"Anybody that helped this maniac definitely has some kind of issues as far as I'm concerned," Kean said.

The search for him began on Saturday in Cleveland, Texas, after the shooting unfolded on Friday evening when neighbors asked Oropesa to stop shooting his AR-15 in his yard because a newborn was trying to sleep, authorities said.

Kean said a patrol unit was already in the area responding to an aggravated robbery call. When they got the call about the disturbance regarding Oropesa, they had to leave the aggravated robbery call. According to Kean, authorities' response time was 14 minutes.

"The aggravated robbery trumps the guy shooting in the yard at the time. We do what we can with what we have," Kean said.

Oropesa is in the San Jacinto County Jail and is expected to have his bond set at $5 million by a judge Wednesday morning. Officials said that he would be charged with five counts of murder.

