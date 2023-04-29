Five people died, including an 8-year-old, after an intoxicated man began shooting an AR-15 inside a Cleveland home, deputies say.

8-year-old among 5 killed 'execution style' by drunk gunman in Cleveland, deputies say

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people, including a child, were killed during a shooting at a home in southeast Texas Friday night, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News that the call came in about harassment at a home near Walters Road and Seth Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they said they found several people, ranging from 8 to 40 years old, who were shot. Investigators said all of the victims are from Honduras.

Investigators said they believe the suspect was intoxicated and began shooting an AR-15 outside on his front porch. That's when neighbors asked him to be quiet because they had a baby who was trying to sleep, according to deputies.

The suspect was agitated by the request to stop firing shots and began shooting inside a home with 10 people present, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said in total, five people are dead, including an 8-year-old.

Sheriff Greg Capers told Eyewitness News that the victims were shot from the neck up, "almost execution style."

"When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were laying on top of two of three younger (surviving) children," Capers said.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Three other people went to the hospital covered in blood, but authorities said they were not physically injured.

Deputies describe the suspect as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt and work boots. Investigators said he has a goatee and short black hair.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million bond.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name.

