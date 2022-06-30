july fourth

Fourth of July 2022: Houston's best celebrations from carnivals and concerts to fireworks and flags

By Craig D. Lindsey
EMBED <>More Videos

Best Houston-area celebrations to celebrate the Fourth of July

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fourth of July in Houston this year sees classics such as the Shell Freedom Over Texas six-hour bash return, while Galveston launches new tech-centered celebrations with drones.

Patriotic fans can expect fireworks, parades, carnivals, concerts, and more all over the Greater Houston area.

Enjoy, and stay safe and hydrated as we celebrate the birth of our great nation.

Forest Cove Community Center will have its 53rd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, and the theme is "Freedom, Fun and Family." The parade will start at 10 a.m., and BBQ will be served at noon. There will also be live music, a dessert contest, and a horseshoe tournament. 9 a.m.

Kingwood Civic Club will have its annual 4th of July Parade. Float judging will serve as the opening act for the parade, which will kick off at 10 a.m. from Creekwood Middle School on Sandy Forks. The parade will end when all participants reach Kingwood High School. 9 a.m.

Riata Ranch Park in Cypress will bring back the annual 4th of July Bike Parade, as well as hosting a Cars & Coffee event for the Riata Ranch community starting at 9 a.m. All years, makes and models welcome. No politics, drama, or burnouts.

For the full list of events, including more on the drone show in Galveston, head over to our partners at CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: What to know about Shell Freedom Over Texas 2022
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonjuly fourtheventshouston culturemapculturemapfireworks
JULY FOURTH
How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires
You can now start buying fireworks for July 4 events
Clay Walker announced as headliner for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Woman hurt in fireworks accident was in 'life and death situation'
TOP STORIES
Man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend arrested in Mississippi
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Don't use baby neck floats, FDA warns
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
19-year-old arrested after 2 shot, including 9-year-old, in Wharton
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
More TOP STORIES News