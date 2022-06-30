Fourth of July 2022: Houston's best celebrations from carnivals and concerts to fireworks and flags

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fourth of July in Houston this year sees classics such as the Shell Freedom Over Texas six-hour bash return, while Galveston launches new tech-centered celebrations with drones.
Patriotic fans can expect fireworks, parades, carnivals, concerts, and more all over the Greater Houston area.
Enjoy, and stay safe and hydrated as we celebrate the birth of our great nation.
Forest Cove Community Center will have its 53rd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, and the theme is "Freedom, Fun and Family." The parade will start at 10 a.m., and BBQ will be served at noon. There will also be live music, a dessert contest, and a horseshoe tournament. 9 a.m.
Kingwood Civic Club will have its annual 4th of July Parade. Float judging will serve as the opening act for the parade, which will kick off at 10 a.m. from Creekwood Middle School on Sandy Forks. The parade will end when all participants reach Kingwood High School. 9 a.m.
Riata Ranch Park in Cypress will bring back the annual 4th of July Bike Parade, as well as hosting a Cars & Coffee event for the Riata Ranch community starting at 9 a.m. All years, makes and models welcome. No politics, drama, or burnouts.
For the full list of events, including more on the drone show in Galveston, head over to our partners at CultureMap.
