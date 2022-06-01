Shell Freedom Over Texas 2022

Shell Freedom Over Texas returns to Eleanor Tinsley Park, live and in-person on Monday, July 4th! This year, you can enjoy a family friendly event filled with six-hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages, featuring local, regional, and national entertainment! The evening will be capped off with a musically choreographed, "Texas-sized" fireworks finale that you won't eant to miss. Join title sponsor, Shell and anchor sponsors, Walmart, Dr Pepper and Silver Eagle Distributors/Bud Light Seltzer as we celebrate Independence Day in Houston! Get more info on Shell Freedom Over Texas here.
If you are unable to attend the live event we invite you to tune in to the Live Broadcast from 7-10pm on ABC13 and the Livestream on ABC13.com, to catch all the action, music and fireworks! Watch the Shell Freedom Over Texas Preview Special on ABC13 Saturday, July 2 at 6:30pm!
Shell Freedom Over Texas will feature live concerts from country music sensations, The Clay Walker Band and Sawyer Brown. You will be entertained by several other musical performances from top talent, including Walker County and Blanco Brown! Learn more about the featured entertainment.
The Clay Walker Band
Clay Walker is no stranger to Texas as he was born and raised right here in Houston! He has toured all over the world, performed with some of the nation's biggest stars and has created a fantastic catalog of music containing countless country hits! He now returns to his hometown to headline Shell Freedom Over Texas, in what is sure to be a night to remember!
Sawyer Brown
Sawyer Brown is made up of Mark Miller, Gregg Hubbard, Joe Smyth and Shayne Hill! A fan favorite for county music enthusiast young and seasoned, Sawyer Brown has several hits including: "Step That Step," "The Walk," "Thank God for You," "The Boys and Me," as well as the band's anthem- "Some Girls Do."
