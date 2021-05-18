animal cruelty

Former Fort Bend ISD teacher charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing kittens

EMBED <>More Videos

Former FBISD teacher accused of brutally killing 4 kittens

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old Sugar Land man has been arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty after authorities say he killed his pet kittens.

Graham William Reid is a former teacher for Fort Bend ISD. According to the school district, he is no longer employed by them, and counseling is being made available to the students he taught.

Reid is accused of killing his cats, primarily by beating the young felines to death. The pets, reportedly named Cabbage, Parsnip, Carrot and Broccoli, all died violent deaths in a short period of time, investigators say.

According to court documents, Reid admitted to killing the kittens as a means to feel powerful when he was otherwise stressed or frustrated. Reid reportedly said that he was bullied and oppressed as a child, relating to his need to feel powerful.

The kittens, ranging in age from about 8 weeks to 1 year, were allegedly beaten with a variety of objects, including a metal bar, a cat scratching post and a litter box scooper.

The animal deaths came to light following a tip to an animal cruelty task force.

Fort Bend ISD issued the following statement:

"We have been made aware of a disturbing animal cruelty allegation against a teacher who is no longer employed with the District. We are unable to comment further as the matter involves an ongoing criminal investigation. Please know the safety and security of our students is our top priority and we are taking steps to safeguard the emotional well-being of our students by making well-trained counselors available to the teacher's former students."

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landfort bend countyanimal crueltyfort bend isdanimal abuseteacher arrestedcatsteacherkittens
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Man accused of torturing 3-week-old kitten to death in NW Houston
Montgomery County Commissioners Court funds new animal cruelty unit
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Houston SPCA seeing 33% rise in animal abandonments
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News