A Fort Bend ISD student was arrested after a gun was found inside their backpack at Kempner High School, school police say.

Fort Bend ISD student to face criminal charges after handgun found in backpack, district says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD student could be facing criminal charges after a handgun was found inside their backpack on Wednesday, according to the district.

Police say the student was arrested after the school administration discovered the handgun inside their backpack at Kempner High School.

"We are thankful this matter was resolved without incident, and the community is safe," the district said in part of a statement. Fort Bend ISD also noted that criminal charges are being pursued.

Eyewitness News asked Fort Bend ISD if the search was random or if someone sent a tip, but the district did not specify.

