Loaded gun found at Klein Cain High School campus on Tuesday, student in custody, district confirms

A 17-year-old senior at Klein Cain High School was immediately expelled after reportedly having a loaded gun on campus Tuesday, officials said.

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A student has officially been expelled from Klein Independent School District after a loaded gun was reportedly found at a school on Tuesday, according to officials.

KISD officials said 17-year-old Jeremiah Sherman, a senior, faces felony charges and has been expelled.

The report came in before 1 p.m. at Klein Cain High School after Klein ISD police and the school administrators were anonymously tipped off about the gun, officials said.

Officials said a handgun was found.

School officials acted quickly and located Sherman, who allegedly had the loaded gun on his person, and detained him.

"I don't know why you would think of walking in with a handgun at school. It's ridiculous," junior Milena Mejias said. "I'm glad someone gave them the hint, and they acted immediately on it. It's still dangerous to think about."

The teen reportedly posted an image of the gun on Instagram, catching someone's attention, who then reported it, ABC13 learned.

In an email to parents, the district said all students and staff were safe and accounted for.

A lockdown was not issued at the time of the notification.

According to officials, Klein ISD officers are stationed full-time at Klein Cain. They will be extra visible with additional officers for the rest of the week.

